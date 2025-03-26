Nepal’s Prime Minister to discuss economic cooperation in Thailand on April 1

BANGKOK, Thailand – Nepal’s Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli and his spouse are scheduled for an official visit to Thailand on April 1st, as guests of the Thai government.

This marks his first visit to the country, aiming to strengthen economic collaboration, enhance people-to-people relations, and participate in the 6th BIMSTEC Summit from April 3rd-4th.







On April 2nd, the Thai government will hold an official welcoming ceremony, followed by bilateral talks with Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra. The agenda includes the signing of memorandums of understanding between government agencies and private sector representatives, a joint press conference, and a state luncheon hosted in honor of the Nepalese Prime Minister and his spouse.



This visit is expected to boost economic cooperation, particularly in tourism, cultural exchange, and education, including scholarship programs.

Both nations will also explore opportunities to expand agricultural trade and collaborate on climate change mitigation strategies to address shared environmental challenges. (NNT)



























