PATTAYA, Thailand – A Russian woman was detained by Pattaya authorities on March 25, after causing damage to property inside a cannabis shop on Kasetsin Road in the Pratumnak area of Pattaya. The incident occurred when the woman reportedly went into a rage, destroying items in the shop before being apprehended by Pattaya City officials and officers from the Pattaya Police Station. She was then taken to the local police station for further processing.

This incident has raised concerns about the growing number of incidents involving foreign tourists in Pattaya, with many questioning whether recent policies, such as the legalization of cannabis and the introduction of free visas for tourists, are contributing to such behavior.







The cannabis legalization, which has made marijuana more accessible in Thailand, has led to an influx of tourists looking to partake in cannabis use, sometimes resulting in disruptive behavior. Although the intention of the policy was to boost tourism, there are growing concerns that it is attracting tourists with little regard for local customs and laws.

Similarly, the introduction of free visa policies, which aim to encourage more international visitors, has led to a surge in tourist numbers, but not all tourists are contributing positively to the local economy or society. Local residents and business owners have expressed frustration with what they perceive as a rise in low-quality tourism, where some visitors are engaging in disrespectful or irresponsible actions.

While the intention behind both the cannabis policy and the free visa scheme was to enhance tourism and economic growth, the increasing number of incidents involving disruptive tourists highlights the need for stricter regulation and better oversight. Authorities and locals alike are calling for a reevaluation of these policies to strike a balance between welcoming tourists and maintaining public order and respect for local culture.



























