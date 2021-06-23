French nationals in Pattaya, Bangkok, Phuket, Chiang Mai get COVID-19 jabs

By Pattaya Mail
The inoculation French nationals in Thailand began yesterday (June 23) for two weeks at eight hospitals in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Hua Hin, Pattaya, Phuket, Khon Kaen, Koh Samui and Udon Thani and they are for those with appointment only. (TAT file photo – Koh Samui hotel pool on a sunny day)

Inoculation of French nationals in Thailand, aged 55 and over, began on June 23 and will continue for two weeks at eight hospitals across the country, according to the French Embassy in Bangkok.

The inoculation is taking place at Bangkok Hospital facilities in the capital, Chiang Mai, Hua Hin, Pattaya, Phuket, Khon Kaen, Koh Samui and Udon Thani.



Vaccination is only on appointment basis. Registration is available at https://form.jotform.com/211522249844455.

Vaccination is on a voluntary basis and free of charge, as it is being subsidized by the French government, the embassy’s statement reads.

The vaccine being administered is Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen. (NNT)









