French nationals in Pattaya, Bangkok, Phuket, Chiang Mai get COVID-19 jabs

Inoculation of French nationals in Thailand, aged 55 and over, began on June 23 and will continue for two weeks at eight hospitals across the country, according to the French Embassy in Bangkok.

The inoculation is taking place at Bangkok Hospital facilities in the capital, Chiang Mai, Hua Hin, Pattaya, Phuket, Khon Kaen, Koh Samui and Udon Thani.







Vaccination is only on appointment basis. Registration is available at https://form.jotform.com/211522249844455.

Vaccination is on a voluntary basis and free of charge, as it is being subsidized by the French government, the embassy’s statement reads.

The vaccine being administered is Johnson & Johnson's Janssen. (NNT)




















