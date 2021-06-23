Thailand’s city bubbles under sealed routes may expand to wedding activities

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) aims to offer ‘city bubble’ and activity-based travel agreement in ‘sandbox’ areas, to ease quarantine requirements both in Thailand and in the visitor’s home country.

TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn said, even though international arrivals can visit ‘sandbox’ areas with quarantine-free entry, they might face quarantine back home, as Thailand is still perceived as high risk.







He said the travel bubbles, under sealed routes, can be conducted based on activities, such as ‘wedding bubbles’ and ‘baby bubbles’.

Mr Yuthasak said the TAT will work with the Foreign Affairs Ministry to communicate with embassies in Thailand that ‘sandbox’ sites, like Phuket and Koh Samui, are safe with low numbers of new cases. Meanwhile, the agency will build travel confidence and encourage other countries to ease travel restrictions with Thailand, in order to loosen quarantine requirements when tourists return home. (NNT)































