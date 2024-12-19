Experience the Magic of Italian Opera at Ben’s Theater Jomtien

PATTAYA, Thailand – Ben’s Theater Jomtien is proud to present a spectacular evening with renowned Italian soprano Anna Caterina Cornacchini, as she graces the stage on Monday, January 13, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. This much-anticipated performance marks the beginning of the new year with the finest Puccini opera arias and captivating piano solos.

Anna Caterina Cornacchini, fresh from her triumphant tour across Asia, will enchant audiences with her stunning renditions of Puccini’s most beloved works. Joining her on this musical journey is acclaimed Thai pianist Maestro Anant Changwaiwit, whose artistry will add depth to this unforgettable evening.







Highlights of the Evening:

Puccini Opera Arias performed by Anna Caterina Cornacchini:

♪ O mio babbino caro (Gianni Schicchi)

♪ Quando m’en vo (La Bohème)

♪ Sì, mi chiamano Mimì (La Bohème)

♪ Tu che di gel sei cinta (Turandot)

♪ Vissi d’arte (Tosca)

♪ Un bel dì vedremo (Madama Butterfly)

♪ Selections from La Bohème and La Rondine

Piano Solos by Maestro Anant Changwaiwit:

♪ Rachmaninoff/Volodos: Zdes’ khorosho Op. 21 No. 7 (How Beautiful It Is Here)

♪ Franz Liszt: Concert Paraphrase on Verdi’s Rigoletto







Event Details:

Date: Monday, January 13, 2025

Time: Concert begins at 6:00 p.m. (Doors open at 5:30 p.m.)

Venue: Ben’s Theater Jomtien

Dress Code: Smart casual (No shorts or slippers)

Tickets: THB 1,000 (includes a free drink of your choice)



Reservations:

Reserve your tickets via email at [email protected]. Please include your name, number of tickets required, and mobile number. A confirmation email with a road map to the venue will be sent to you.

For more information, visit: www.benstheaterjomtien.com

Note: This is a non-profit event organized in cooperation with Mongkol Chayasirisobhon. Proceeds from ticket sales go directly to the performers, ensuring a sustainable platform for world-class musicians in Pattaya.

Start your 2025 on a high note with an evening of exquisite music and unforgettable performances. Secure your seat today!

































