Swiss and Swedish Ambassadors enchanted by Tiffany’s Show Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – As 2025 began, Tiffany’s Show in Pattaya, a cornerstone of Thai cultural entertainment, celebrated visits from esteemed dignitaries who recognized its legacy and artistic brilliance. Among them were two ambassadors who marvelled at the iconic show and its enduring appeal.



Recently, Swiss Ambassador to Thailand, H.E. Pedro Zwahlen, paid a visit to Tiffany’s Show. He was warmly received by Dr. Darin Phanthusak, Vice President of PTS Holdings Company. PTS Holdings oversees Tiffany’s Show, along with other notable ventures such as the Woodlands Hotel, La Ferme, La Baguette, and Yamaha Music School. Dr. Darin provided an insider’s perspective on the theatre’s history and its significance in Pattaya’s cultural landscape.







Dr. Darin also shared her gratitude for the visit of Swedish Ambassador H.E. Anna Hammargren, who attended the show with her delegation. The visit held special meaning for Dr. Darin, as her late father, Senator Sutham Phanthusak, shared a personal friendship with the King of Sweden. Ambassador Hammargren expressed her admiration in a heartfelt letter, noting the captivating performances, dazzling costumes, and the creative ingenuity of the stage designs. She praised the show’s commitment to excellence and highlighted the legacy of Senator Sutham, whose vision transformed Tiffany’s into a world-renowned attraction.



Established over four decades ago by Sutham Phanthusak, Tiffany’s Cabaret Show has grown into a symbol of Pattaya’s vibrant tourism industry. Its reputation transcends borders, drawing tens of thousands of visitors annually. Combining traditional Thai elegance with cutting-edge stagecraft, the show features a talented ensemble of performers who bring stories to life through music, dance, and dramatic artistry.

Tiffany’s Show is not merely an entertainment venue; it is a testament to Thailand’s dedication to inclusivity, creativity, and hospitality. Its performers, many of whom are part of the LGBTQ+ community, have found a platform to showcase their talents, while the production itself continues to evolve, keeping pace with global trends without losing its unique identity.



The visits of the ambassadors underscore Tiffany’s importance as a cultural ambassador for Thailand. Over the years, the venue has welcomed an array of luminaries from the worlds of politics, business, and art, further solidifying its status as a landmark for both entertainment and diplomacy. In an ever-changing world, Tiffany’s Show stands as a beacon of artistry, unity, and cultural pride – an enduring jewel in Pattaya’s crown.

































