DASTA promotes Chiang Khan as world-class sustainable Tourism Destination

Loei – In pursuit of moving Thailand’s tourism towards improved sustainability, Designated Areas for Sustainable Tourism Administration (DASTA) has been promoting the Chiang Khan Model as a sustainable tourism development, able to become one of the world’s top 100 sustainable tourism destinations.







DASTA’s Deputy Director General Chuwit Mitrchob, anounced that DASTA has joined hands with local government agencies and private firms in Loei province to follow a sustainable tourism development plan for designated areas in Loei province, with practices in Chiang Khan highlighted as role model for 2020-2027.

The plan will encourage the expat community in the upper northeastern region to visit 15 community-based tourism destinations in nine districts of Loei, which will be managed and developed based on the CBT Thailand standard.

The plan aims to promote wealth distribution among local communities, allowing villagers to gain more income through community-based tourism.





In this plan, Chiang Khan will be promoted as the highlight destination in Loei province. The district has been listed on the Sustainable Destinations TOP 100 list by the Green Destinations Foundation in the Netherlands, and the organizer of the global tourism expo ITB Berlin in Germany.

Loei province has recently opened the Sky Walk on Pak Nam Hueang mountain as its latest tourism attraction. Located by Phra Yai Phu Khok Ngiw buddha statue, this observation deck offers a magnificent view of the Mekong River from above.

The DASTA will be promoting more variations of community-based tourism and better connectivity to make the Chiang Khan district more appealing to tourists, and more livable for villagers, while allowing local people to gain more income in a sustainable way.















