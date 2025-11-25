Champions return to Pattaya: Anticipation builds for the FEI Eventing Asian Championship 2025

PATTAYA, Thailand – Excitement is building as Asia’s top Eventing athletes prepare to return to Thailand’s iconic Thai Polo Club for the FEI Eventing Asian Championship 2025, taking place from 30 November to 3 December. With three national teams – Hong Kong, India, and Thailand – and 17 individual athletes confirmed from a total of five nations, this year’s championship promises world-class competition, a vibrant spectator atmosphere, and a showcase of Eventing’s rapid growth across the continent.







The Thai Polo Club, a sprawling 250-hectare equestrian haven on the outskirts of Pattaya, once again provides the perfect stage. Designed by polo visionaries Harald Link and Mrs. Nunthinee Tanner, the venue features state-of-the-art arenas, permanent cross-country and endurance courses, and horse-centric facilities unique to the region. “This venue has always been special,” says Hong Kong athlete Annie Ho, who will compete in both Eventing and Dressage. “I actually won the inaugural Asian Eventing Championships here in 2013. The facilities were impressive then, but they’ve raised the bar even further.”

The hybrid-format competition begins on 30 November with the first horse inspection and arena familiarization. On Monday, 1 December, athletes will perform the CCI3-B Dressage test*, demonstrating the precision and harmony expected at the three-star level. Action continues on 2 December with the CCI2-L Cross-Country test* across the venue’s permanent course, before concluding on Wednesday, 3 December, with the second horse inspection, the CCI3 Jumping test*, and the team and individual medal ceremonies.



Among this year’s top contenders is Alex Hua Tian of China, widely regarded as one of Asia’s strongest Eventing athletes, competing with his 4* horse Manjushri. Hua Tian, who qualified for the Beijing Olympics at just 18, has made a remarkable impact on the sport ever since. “Alex is definitely one to beat,” says Ho. “A couple of the Thai riders have also had excellent seasons in Europe, so it’s shaping up to be a very competitive championship.” Ho herself partners with Evita AP, owned by British Olympian Sarah Bullimore, and hopes for a strong performance: “I’m hoping for a competitive result this time. A strong performance helps maintain recognition on the team and supports future funding opportunities. With the Asian Games next September, this is a crucial stepping stone.”





Based in Hampshire, UK, where she trains with Team GB athlete Piggy March, Ho reflects on what makes representing Hong Kong so meaningful: “It’s always a privilege to represent your country at a championship. Even though ours aren’t on the same scale as the Europeans, the team atmosphere is absolutely incredible. It motivates me to ride at these amazing venues and be part of something bigger.”

Thailand has named five athletes for the Eventing competition, including Weerapat Pitakanonda, Korntawat Samran, and Preecha Khunjan, who were part of the gold medal-winning team at the 2019 FEI Asian Championship. Rising stars include 20-year-old Shashank Kanumuri (India), riding Wellfields Casino Royale, and Hong Kong’s 21-year-old Owen Wong, competing with Harthill Phantom, previously campaigned at 5* level by Dutch rider Andrew Heffernan. Qatar, an emerging Eventing nation, will send two individual athletes: Mohammed Jabor H R Al Naimi and Mohammed Salem M L Al Marri, both former showjumpers.



Ho highlights the sport’s growth across Asia: “Japan has traditionally dominated, but we’re seeing real depth emerging from Thailand, China, and Hong Kong. The Hong Kong Jockey Club’s youth program has been hugely successful, and at the China National Games last week, seven teams competed – a big sign of progress.”

Horse welfare remains central to the championship. The event will host 15 FEI-accredited veterinarians from multiple nations, led by Dr. Emily Sandler-Burtness (USA), an experienced official at numerous FEI Championships. The Thai Polo Club’s permanent veterinary facilities, overseen by an Argentinian equine specialist and supported by local and international farriers, trainers, and stable staff, ensure exceptional care throughout the competition.



With nearly 40 million tourists visiting Thailand annually, and more than 24 million visiting Pattaya in 2024, the championship is set to attract a lively international audience. The 2019 edition saw global spectators fill the stands, creating an electric atmosphere expected to return in full force. Fans unable to attend will have access to live and on-demand coverage via FEI TV / ClipMyHorse.

As anticipation builds, teams, athletes, and supporters alike look forward to a thrilling celebration of courage, precision, and partnership between horse and rider. The FEI Eventing Asian Championship 2025 promises to be a compelling showcase of sport, national pride, and the future of Eventing across Asia.

Program 24 Nov-7 Dec 2025

Watch Video: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1QOWednEOmCFJvtQVexcSJg7s5ilzV-nh/view?usp=sharing































