Thailand moves fast on flood relief with debt holidays and discounted repairs

PATTAYA, Thailand – Thailand’s Economic Cabinet has approved a sweeping relief and recovery plan following devastating floods across the southern provinces, where damage is estimated at 500 billion baht and more than 2.9 million people were affected. The measures, set to be finalized by the full Cabinet on December 2, aim to restore livelihoods, revive local economies, and help communities return to normal life as quickly as possible.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas highlighted that the emergency session was driven by firsthand observations during the government’s recent visit to Hat Yai, Songkhla. The Prime Minister and senior officials assessed the impact of the floods and emphasized the urgency of delivering comprehensive support to households, businesses, and local infrastructure.







The relief program provides a one-year moratorium on loans for both principal and interest, with 0% interest, covering loans up to 1 million baht. Existing debtors can access additional emergency loans of up to 100,000 baht, also interest-free, while small and medium-sized enterprises can tap low-interest loans up to 15 million baht to restart operations. State-owned banks will manage these measures through a dedicated Public Service Account, ensuring aid reaches those most in need.

Households in affected provinces will receive direct cash grants of 9,000 baht per family, with emergency budgets already deployed to provincial governors to accelerate disbursement. Social Security contributions and other financial deadlines have been extended to ease the immediate burden.







The package also includes broad tax relief. Individuals can claim deductions for property repairs up to 100,000 baht and vehicle repairs up to 30,000 baht, while businesses can deduct twice the cost of flood-related repairs. Donations to certified relief organizations are tax-deductible, and the government is reviewing land and building tax adjustments in affected areas.

For local businesses, customs duty exemptions will apply to replacement machinery and repair parts, while state property rents and utility fees will be reduced or waived. A special “Blue Flag” market program will deliver steep discounts—up to 80%—on household repair items, essential electronics, and cleaning supplies, helping communities recover quickly. Industrial giant SCG is supporting the initiative by supplying building materials, repair specialists, and technical support to flood-hit neighborhoods.



Commerce Minister Supajee Suthumpun emphasized that the ministry is ensuring sufficient supply and fair pricing of essential goods, with a coordinated three-phase approach: immediate food security, relief through discounted repair materials, and long-term economic recovery. Mobile units will reach communities unable to travel, and franchise programs will create local employment opportunities, supported by fast-track business registration and financial access through SMED Bank.

For Pattaya residents, many of whom have family and business ties in the South, these measures signal the government’s commitment to swift recovery. While the city itself was largely spared, the floods’ ripple effects on supply chains, tourism, and regional commerce underscore the importance of nationwide relief efforts. Authorities have pledged ongoing monitoring to ensure that both physical and economic recovery reaches every affected household and business.



































