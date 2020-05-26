Board appointed to monitor rehab plan for debt-ridden Thai Airways International

BANGKOK – Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-ocha appointed Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krue-ngam as the chairman of the super board, a new panel to monitor the rehabilitation plan for Thai Airways International Pcl (THAI).







The Prime Minister on Monday signed the order to set up the nine-member board to monitor the rehabilitation plan and to report the progress to him.

On May 19, the cabinet resolved to restructure debt-ridden Thai Airways under the supervision of Bankruptcy Court.



THAI lost its state enterprise status after the Finance Ministry on Friday sold off a 3.17% stake in the national carrier to the Vayupak 1 Fund.

The members of the superboard included former Finance Minister Apisak Tantivorawong, permanent secretary for finance Prasong Poonthanet, permanent secretary for transport Chaiwat Tongkamkoon, chief of the Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning Chayathan Promsorn, permanent secretary for justice Wisit Wisitsora-at, the Council of State deputy secretary-general Pakorn Nilprapunt, Secretary-General, Securities and Exchange Commission Ruenvadee Suwanmongkol and State Enterprise Policy Office director-general, Prapas Kong-Ied, who is also the member and the secretary-general of the new board. (TNA)











