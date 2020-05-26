Straeten’s day out in Pattaya

PSC Billabong Golf

Monday, May 25 Phoenix Gold Golf Course Stableford

Phoenix Gold golf course Monday playing the Mountain and Ocean loops. They are both in great condition at the moment and with showers and lockers all go it makes for a clean day out after golf.







There were some very dark clouds hanging around and the consensus of opinion was we were going to get wet, but the rain didn’t come until we had put the clubs back in the cars and were heading for the showers.

One of these days when competitions are allowed we will see some winners, today would have been Serge Straeten’s day with a score of 37 points. Kiwi Bill Marsden would have taken second spot with a handicap equaling 36 points, and Captain Cripple would have taken third and the only two of the day.











