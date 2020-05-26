Chonburi cop hurt in Pattaya crash

A Chonburi narcotics officer was hurt when he crashed his car into a light pole in Pattaya.

Police, fire trucks and an ambulance responded to the May 23 wreck on Sukhumvit Road. The Ford Escape compact crossover vehicle burst into flames and witnesses used fire extinguishers until authorities arrived.







The unidentified narcotics-suppression officer was said to have sustained “severe” injuries.

No reason was given for how or why the officer crashed. Pattaya police are checking CCTV cameras as part of their investigation.











