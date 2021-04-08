Bangkok cancels Songkran events while provinces await decisions from their governors

As COVID-19 was spreading fast from entertainment places in Thong Lor area of the capital, The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) had decided to cancel its annual celebrative events at the City Hall’s front court and elsewhere during the Songkran holiday.







The cancellation took effect on the traditional bathing of Phra Phuttha Sihing Buddha image, alms-giving activities and Thai New Year greetings for senior citizens at the City Hall and similar events planned at district offices and its departments.



Deputy Bangkok Governor Kriangyos Sudlabha said the Songkran activities at Lan Khon Meuang Plaza in Phra Nakhon district and activities scheduled to be held in other districts will be cancelled, adding that all entertainment venues on Khaosan Road would also be shut from April 7 to 12.



The decision was aimed at preventing crowd gatherings. The BMA also asked government and private organizations in the capital to seriously implement disease control measures unless they can call off their Songkran events.





Meanwhile, authorities in Nakhon Ratchasima province required visitors from Bangkok, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan, Nakhon Pathom and Nonthaburi to report to local health volunteers, community leaders and health officials within 12 hours after arrivals. The visitors who have a fever or were in contact with COVID-19 cases must be tested for COVID-19 or observe home quarantine for 14 days.

Authorities in Pattaya City were monitoring situations and planned to cancel its Songkran events if Chonburi province is declared a red zone of COVID-19.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand announced to cancel its Songkran event at the Makkasan station of the Airport Rail Link on April 13-15. Governors of many provinces including Ayutthaya, Sukhothai and Chiang Mai were following up the COVID-19 situation before making their decisions. (TNA)











