Thailand logs 405 new cases; 391 linked with entertainment places in 16 provinces

There were 405 new COVID-19 cases in the country over the past 24 hours, including 391 local infections linked with entertainment places in 16 provinces.







Announcing daily COVID-19 updates, Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), said that apart from the 391 local infections, 14 other cases were quarantined arrivals. The total cases in the country rose to 30,310 and there was not a new death.



Meanwhile, the Public Health Emergency Operation Center planned to propose the prime minister in his capacity as the CCSA director close entertainment places including pubs, bars, karaoke shops and massage parlors in 41 provinces for at least 14 days or until the local COVID-19 situation improves. (TNA)












