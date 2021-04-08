Pattaya pit stop en route to Iraq

PSC golf from Billabong

Wednesday, April 7

Rayong Green Valley



Rayong Green Valley on Wednesday with rain in the air but fine while we teed off. It didn’t hit us until about we had three holes to go, then there was a short break and away we went to finish the round.







The course was in great condition and the greens were as good as they have ever been here. They were fast and true and great to putt on.

We had a couple of tear away winners on the podium. With both heading back to Iraq to work, they certainly put on a show for the lads Wednesday.



Keith Allen had 36 points to take 3rd spot. Luke Singleton took 2nd with 43 points and his good mate Danny Margetts took line honours with a fantastic 45 points, his best score ever.

The twos pot was shared by Danny and Keith, both having one each.







In the ladies event, the lovely Miss Nu took the top spot on a countback over Miss Noodle, both scoring 36 points.











