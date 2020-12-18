Amazing viewpoint for sunrise and sunset of Khao Yai National Park, Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand

Perched high on a mountaintop in Thailand’s central plateau, Pha Kep Tawan is an amazing viewpoint for both sunrise and sunset. The place is located in Thap Lan National Park on the east corner of Khao Yai National Park, just south of Nakhon Ratchasima province. This is a wonderful alternative should you wish to take on a less-beaten track of this vast and lush forestland.







With the backdrops being the rolling hilltops with shrouding morning mist, one can be at one with nature. If you want, bring your camp gear and enjoy the sceneries overnight. For more information, call Thap Lan National Park at T: 037-210-340, or visit their Facebook Page at: Thap Lan National Park.

For those who want to make an overnight stay at Pha Kep Tawan, there is a large campsite with basic facilities including toilets, although a day-pass is also available from dawn to dusk.

Campers can of course enjoy the more thorough process of sunrise and sundown, with skies slowly changing into more dramatic hues. In a clear day, visitors can see as far as the community of Nadi district about an hour south driving. Amidst all that is the endless greens of the forestland aglow at golden hours.













