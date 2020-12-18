Thailand logs 20 new cases, 14 Thais and 6 foreigners; 232 in hospitals, death toll remains at 60

The COVID-19 Information Center reported 20 new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 as the total rose to 4,281.

Of the total, 3,989 recovered and 232 were at hospitals. The death toll still stood at 60.

The 20 newly confirmed cases comprise 14 Thai people and six foreigners.







They arrived from India, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, Sweden, France, Germany, Pakistan, Switzerland and Kuwait. They underwent health screenings and were quarantined.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said officials were strictly sealing off the border and could arrest all illegal migrants.

He said that the 14-day mandatory quarantine on arrivals could save everyone from COVID-19. (TNA)















