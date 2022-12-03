‘Amazing Thailand Fest 2022’ in Saudi Arabia strengthens mutual tourism cooperation

The first ever Amazing Thailand Fest 2022, together with the Amazing Thailand Networking Lunch 2022, in Riyadh marks another important step to further promote mutual tourism between Saudi Arabia and Thailand.

H.E. Mr. Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Minister of Tourism and Sports said, “After Thailand and Saudi Arabia resumed diplomatic ties in January, this year, the Thai tourism industry has coordinated efforts to promote Thailand as a preferred destination for Saudi travellers through a series of activities such as these Amazing Thailand Fest and Networking Lunch events.”







Organised by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), the Amazing Thailand Fest 2022 is taking place at Riyadh Pak Mall, from 1-3 December, 2022.

The event features TAT’s latest Amazing Thailand NFT products – Nature to keep, Food to explore, and Thainess to discover – through cultural performances and DIY activities.







Also available are privileges and offers from Thailand’s healthcare facilities, hotels and theme parks, Thai Airways International (THAI), and the Thailand Privilege Card, as well as Saudi travel agencies.

Meanwhile, the Amazing Thailand Networking Lunch 2022, held on 1 December in Riyadh, further elevated the image of Thailand as a medical hub and a world-class wellness destination. The event showcased a wide range of health and wellbeing experiences on offer in Thailand, and promoted Phuket’s bid to host the Specialised Expo in 2028.







Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor said “The Amazing Thailand Fest and Networking Lunch 2022 events in Riyadh are among a raft of initiatives put together by TAT to boost Saudi tourism industry and tourist awareness of Thailand as a world-class destination for medical, health and wellness, beaches, and shopping.”

Most recent initiatives included the Amazing Thailand Roadshow to Saudi Arabia in May. In the same month, TAT signed a MOC with Saudia, the flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, and another MOC with Almosafer, the largest online travel agency in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

In June, TAT and Saudia organised a Thailand fam trip for Saudi travel agents during the Thailand Travel Mart Plus 2022 in Phuket. Another fam trip was also arranged for Saudi media and influencers.



Other initiatives included joint sales promotion with WEGO and Saudia.

TAT is leveraging its latest tourism marketing campaign, Visit Thailand Year 2022: Amazing New Chapters, in the Saudi market as a new source tourist market with good growth potential for Thailand by focusing on all segments, including millennials, first visits, medical and health and wellness, and family.









From 1 January to 3 November, 2022, Thailand welcomed 76,216 Saudi tourists, an increase of over 100 per cent when compared to the entire year of 2019, which recorded a total of 36,783 Saudi travellers and 3.2 billion Thai Baht revenue.

Saudi travellers visited Thailand mainly for medical and wellness, with Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Phang-nga, and Krabi being the marketing’s top five destinations.







In terms of air access, Saudi Arabia’s flag carrier, Saudia is operating three flights per week on the Jeddah-Riyadh-Bangkok route and four flights per week on the Jeddah-Bangkok route. Meanwhile, Thailand’s national carrier, THAI is operating four flights a week from on the Bangkok-Jeddah route. In addition, Emirates, Qatar Airways, and Etihad Airways operate several flights from Riyadh and Jeddah.































