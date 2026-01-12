TAT launches ‘Thailand Tourism Next’ to drive premium, sustainable tourism and three-trillion-baht revenue

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has outlined the strategic direction for 2026 under the banner Thailand Tourism Next, setting a clear course towards higher-quality, value-led tourism with a target of generating up to three trillion Baht in total tourism revenue.

Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool, TAT Governor, said “Thailand Tourism Next marks a clear shift from recovery to transformation. In 2026, the focus is on elevating quality, restoring balance and creating long-term value for the economy, society and the environment. The three trillion-Baht target reflects confidence in Thailand’s potential and a commitment to growth that is sustainable, inclusive and resilient for the future.”







The strategy builds on Thailand’s resilient tourism performance in 2025, when the sector continued to support national economic recovery despite global uncertainty. International arrivals reached 32.97 million, driven by a record 10.8 million visitors from long-haul markets. The United Kingdom and the United States each surpassed one million arrivals for the first time, while domestic travel remained robust with 202 million trips by Thai travellers. Combined, tourism activity generated approximately 2.7 trillion Baht in revenue.

At the core of the 2026 agenda is the Amazing 5 Economy framework, which redefines tourism growth through a Value over Volume approach. The Life Economy strengthens Thailand’s position in wellness and medical tourism, while the Sub-Culture Economy targets high-potential niche segments including film, sports, yacht and cruise tourism, private aviation and creative communities. Night Economy initiatives aim to extend length of stay and distribute activity beyond daytime hours, while Circular Economy principles embed sustainability and regional income distribution. Platform Economy development focuses on seamless digital travel, e-commerce and cashless solutions to enhance the visitor experience.



These pillars are reinforced by five focused marketing strategies designed to drive quality tourism and sustainable returns. The approach prioritises confidence in the Amazing Thailand brand through world-class safety, hygiene and service standards, positions Thailand as a premium destination, and strengthens competitiveness via Airline Focus Partnerships. This is supported by in-market and fragmented communications to keep Thailand top of mind, alongside active demand management to balance domestic and international markets and disperse travel across regions and seasons.

Communication campaigns play a central role in translating strategy into market impact.

Internationally, TAT is advancing Healing is the New Luxury, positioning Thailand as a year-round destination for restoration, emotional wellbeing and culturally grounded experiences. In the domestic market, Suk Thun Tee, Tee Tiew Thai continues to stimulate high-value travel while reinforcing pride in Thai destinations. These narratives are complemented by ongoing efforts to elevate Thailand’s profile as a world-class filming destination under Amazing Film Location Thailand, and are amplified through collaboration with global media, digital platforms and leading business partners.





For international markets, TAT will prioritise long-haul travellers through the NIYOM strategy, reinforcing Thailand’s appeal through New experience-led journeys, Inclusive hospitality standards, readiness as a Year-round destination, strong cultural Originality and a focus on Meaningful travel. Short-haul markets will be addressed through deeper market-specific engagement, expanded niche and high-value segments, and the introduction of new travel themes and destinations to support balanced tourism growth.

This international market approach is underpinned by the evolution of the TAT into an Intelligence Hub, advancing a Digital Tourism Ecosystem that connects demand and supply. On the demand side, this includes enhanced access to high-quality travellers through the Amazing Thailand SuperApp and AI-driven traveller matching. On the supply side, a national Stakeholder Portal enables tourism operators nationwide to present products and services more effectively, strengthening a resilient and sustainable tourism ecosystem over the long term.



Year-round festivals, international events and lifestyle-led activities will further support nationwide travel dispersion. Emphasis is placed on sub-culture trends, the extension of prototype destination models from Krabi to Chiang Mai, and the development of Phang-Nga, Nan and Phetchaburi as pilot green destinations. These initiatives are reinforced through sustainability and quality benchmarks under STGs STAR Plus, CF Hotels, Trusted Thailand and the Thailand Tourism Awards.

In parallel, the domestic market will be stimulated through a holistic travel approach under Thailand Premium, encouraging higher-value spending through journeys that celebrate natural wonders, local wisdom and meaningful experiences, while advancing UNESCO Creative City routes across 10 provinces nationwide. (TAT)



































