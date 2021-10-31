Alcohol ban in Bangkok restaurants lifted, pubs, karaoke, massages excluded

The Bangkok Communicable Disease Committee has resolved to lift the ban on alcoholic beverage consumption in restaurants that have been certified with the SHA+ Standards; entertainment venues, pubs, bars, karaoke, and massage parlors excluded.

On October 30, 2021, the Bangkok Communicable Disease Committee made known its resolution to amend orders placed in Bangkok earlier, which bans the consumption of alcoholic beverages, to comply with the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA)’s recent orders to proceed with the reopening the country.







According to the announcement, starting November 1, 2021, measures in Bangkok will be further relaxed to allow more venues to resume their business operations, with service hours extended to 9 p.m. All businesses must still strictly comply with the government’s Universal Prevention and other disease prevention measures.



Nevertheless, the Bangkok Communicable Disease Committee also expressed concerns as the relaxation might pose a risk for a potential outbreak; therefore, operators of all food or beverage outlets are requested to keep up with the country’s new heightened sanitation standards.

All businesses can visit thailandsha.com to assess if their current standards meet the newly required SHA+ requirements. (NNT)




























