Youths invited to Bangkok science fairs

The Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation is inviting young people to two science and technology fairs currently taking place in Bangkok while encouraging them to apply their scientific knowledge outside the classroom.

Minister Anek Laothamatas announced on August 14 at the opening of the National Science and Technology Fair 2022 that two science and technology fairs would be taking place to teach youths about the practical application of scientific knowledge.







Anek was referring to the IMPACT Arena, Exhibition and Convention Center, which is hosting this year’s National Science and Technology Fair, along with NST Fair Science Carnival Bangkok, which is taking place in Samyan Mitrtown through August 18.

According to Anek, the National Science and Technology Fair 2022 features a variety of scientific initiatives from the government, corporate sector and foreign institutions of higher education.







Anek added that various seminars and the Prime Minister Scientific Award ceremony would also be held to recognize students and instructors who inspire the younger generation to use multidisciplinary methods to address problems in their communities, cultivate a positive attitude toward the sciences, and produce quality work. (NNT)

































