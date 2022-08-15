‘17 Artists 17 Auspicious Animals Jonn team’ street artwork in Bangkok Aug 18-25

Check out the ‘17 Artists 17 Auspicious Animals Jonn team’ group exhibition on from 18-25 August, 2022, at Talakkia Boutique Hotel in Bangkok’s historic Talat Noi community, for amazing street artwork and the chance to get souvenir gachapon toys from Japan! On from 17.00-22.00 Hrs. each day.

On the first day, Thursday, 18 August, 2022, the exhibition will open with an exciting showcase led by Dj PNTX !! SorimeO and with delicious food and beverage to enjoy.







Randomly throughout the event, the 17 artists will be giving out souvenir gachapons – the ever-so-cute vending machine-dispensed capsule toys that originated in the 1960s and have become popular in Japan and elsewhere. The souvenirs will also be on sale every day.

For more information, visit the Facebook page: Jonn Crew at https://www.facebook.com/JONN-CREW-107841588551107 (TAT)

































