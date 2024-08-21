‘Yingluck’ congratulates niece ‘Paetongtarn’ for becoming PM

BANGKOK, Thailand — Former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra on Tuesday contratulated Paetongtarn Shinawatra on her appointment as the country’s 31st premier, expressing her pride and confidence in her niece in leading the country successfully.

Thailand’s first female prime minister Ms Yingluck on Tuesday morning posted three photographs on her Facebook page – two showing her with Ms Paetongtarn and another of Ms Paetongtarn holding a huge bouquet of roses. Ms Yingluck who was Thailand’s 28th prime minister said she is proud of Paetongtarn who have volunteered to take the post and the huge responsibility for this country.







Ms Paetongtarn has become the country’s youngest leader and is the second woman to taking the top job.

Ms Yingluck is the youngest sister of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, Paetongtarn’s father.

Ms Yingluck also said that her niece would face a lot of pressure and high expectation particularly when the country came under the economic problems at the moment.







However, she believed that Paetongtarn was a strong and open-minded person who would listen to the recommendations so she is confident that Paetongtarn could overcome the hurdles and become the success leader of the country.

Ms Yingluck is now living in exile after fled the kingdom in 2017, days before she was sentenced in absentia for alleged negligence in implementing a rice subsidy program. The Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions sentenced Ms Yingluck to five years in prison. (TNA)





































