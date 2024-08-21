PM thanks leaders of India, Indonesia, Maldives, and U.S. Secretary of State for congratulatory messages

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra replied via Twitter (X) to Prime Minister of India (H.E. Mr. Narendra Modi), President of Indonesia (H.E. Mr. Joko Widodo), President of Maldives (Dr. Mohamed Muizzu), and U.S. Secretary of State (H.E. Mr. Antony Blinken) for their congratulatory messages. Detail is as follows:

To Prime Minister of India

The Indian Prime Minister posted on X to congratulates the Thai Prime Minister as follows:

“Congratulations Prime Minister Paetongtarn on your election as the Prime Minister of Thailand. Best wishes for a very successful tenure. Look forward to working with you to further strengthen the bilateral ties between India and Thailand, that are based on the strong foundations of civilizational, cultural and people to people connect.”







And here’s the Thai Prime Minister’s reply:

“Thank you, Prime Minister Modi, for your warm congratulatory message. I look forward to working closely with you to further strengthen our bilateral relations, especially in the areas of trade and investment, culture, people-to-people contact, and tourism, in particular to increase air travel between both countries. I am confident that we can build upon our existing ties and explore untapped potentials to create even greater opportunities for our two countries, peoples and beyond.”

To President of Indonesia

The Indonesian President posted on X to congratulates the Thai Prime Minister as follows:

“I wish to congratulate Her Excellency Paetongtarn Shinawatra on her appointment as the Prime Minister of Thailand. I believe that under her able leadership, Indonesia & Thailand will continue to strengthen our bilateral relations and beyond, including on enhancing cooperation within ASEAN”







And here’s the Thai Prime Minister’s reply:

“Thank you, President Joko Widodo, for your kind words of congratulations. Thailand and Indonesia have always been good friends and partners in ASEAN. As we celebrate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of the Thailand – Indonesia diplomatic relations in 2025, I look forward to strengthening cooperation for the mutual benefits of our two countries and peoples as well as the wider region.”

To President of Maldives

The Maldivian President posted on X to congratulates the Thai Prime Minister as follows:

“Warm congratulations to Prime Minister Paetongtarn on being appointed as the youngest Prime Minister of Thailand. The Kingdom of Thailand is poised to enter a new era of prosperity under your able leadership. I look forward to working together to further strengthen the close ties of friendship and mutual cooperation between the Maldives and Thailand.”









And here’s the Thai Prime Minister’s reply:

“Thank you, President Muizzu, for your kind congratulations and confidence in my leadership. Thailand values its long-standing relations with the Maldives. I’m looking forward to working closely with you to enhance our partnership in all sectors.”

To U.S. Secretary of State

The U.S. Secretary of State posted on X to congratulates the Thai Prime Minister as follows:

“Congratulations to Prime Minister Paetongtarn on her selection as Thailand’s next prime minister. We look forward to engaging with Prime Minister Paetongtarn to further strengthen the enduring alliance between the United States and Thailand.”

And here’s the Thai Prime Minister’s reply:

“Thank you, the U.S. Secretary of State, for the congratulatory message. I look forward to working closely with the U.S. to strengthen our long-standing alliance and advance our multi-faceted partnership for the benefit of our countries, peoples and the region.” (PRD)





































