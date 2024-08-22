Jeweller appeals for public help to recover lost valuables in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A jewellery store owner is urgently seeking public assistance to locate several valuable pieces of jewellery that were lost by an employee during transportation on August 21. The incident took place on the railway road near Soi Khao Talo as the employee was heading toward Chaiyapruek 1 in East Pattaya.







Ms Yothaka Panyafong, 40, the store owner, explained that she had sent her shop’s jeweller to retrieve a set of jewellery that had been sent for cleaning and refinishing at another jeweller’s workshop in Soi Khao Talo. The missing items include two emerald gold rings, one gold diamond ring, one foreign gold ring, a tourmaline gemstone necklace, and a pair of earrings, with a combined value exceeding 250,000 baht.

The jeweller had placed the jewellery in a zippered pouch inside a shirt pocket. However, while traveling along the railway road, the jeweller realized that the items were no longer in his possession. Despite thorough efforts to search the area, the missing jewellery was not recovered.

Ms Yothaka is pleading with anyone who may have found the jewellery to return it. She emphasized that some of the pieces hold significant sentimental value as they are family heirlooms belonging to customers. In her appeal, she also urged local pawnshops and second-hand dealers to report if anyone attempts to sell these items.

“If anyone finds the jewellery, please contact me directly at 089-8966641 or return the items to Elle’s Jewellery at the entrance of Soi 2, Chaiyapruek 1,” Ms Yothaka pleaded. She is offering a reward of 20,000 baht to anyone who successfully returns the missing jewellery. The loss has been reported to the police, and authorities are conducting an investigation.



































