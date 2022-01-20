World Anti-Doping Agency to lift ban on Thailand in February

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) acknowledges Thailand’s compliance with its requirements and is likely to allow the country to fly its national flag in international sports events and vie to host them from February.







Kongsak Yodmanee, governor of the Sports Authority of Thailand, said WADA wrote in its e-mail that Thailand already complied with its requirements and its board would discuss the ban removal for Thailand.

It responded to Thailand’s amendments to an anti-doping law concerning sports which meet WADA’s requirements.



When the ban is revoked, possibly in February, Thailand can propose to host international sports events and fly its national flag in such events.

However, the ban will remain in effect during the Winter Olympics in Beijing in February when four Thai skiers will participate in its cross-country competition. (TNA)



























