Thailand’s ruling party ‘PPRP’ expels Thamanat’s 21-MP group

The Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) expelled a group of 21 MPs including its secretary-general Thamanat Prompow, blaming them for dividing the party.

PPRP registrar Boonsing Worarinrak said the executive board of the party resolved to oust the group blaming them for causing serious problems to the party. The resolution happened after PPRP leader Gen Prawit Wongsuwon convened them for a talk.







Mr Boonsong explained that there were three reasons for the expulsion. The 21 party members committed serious disciplinary violations, severely violated etiquettes and undermined the efficiency of the party. The ouster was aimed at restoring unity in the party, he said.



The ousted members must join a new political party within 30 days to maintain their MP status. Mr Thamanat is likely to join the Thai Economic Party led by Gen Wit Thephasdin na Ayutthaya who is the strategic chief of PPRP.

PPRP deputy leader Paibul Nititawan was scheduled to have a press conference on the issue at the parliament at 10.30am on Jan 20. (TNA)



























