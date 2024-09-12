‘Wishlist Thailand Tournament 2024’, promoting financial education

BANGKOK, Thailand – Sea (Thailand) and the Institute of Board Game for Learning (IBGL) are set to host the inaugural “Wishlist Thailand Tournament 2024,” further leveraging the Wishlist financial board game to promote financial education, featuring the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and the Bank of Thailand (BOT) as partners in promoting financial literacy among students in BMA administered schools.



The event will feature a nationwide Wishlist board game competition, welcoming participants, including students and the public, from across the country, and a roundtable discussion on advancing financial education in Thailand.

Additionally, there will be exhibition booths showcasing financial board games from various partners. The event is scheduled for 13th September 2024, from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM at the BOT Learning Center.







The roundtable sessions and financial board game exhibition booths will last until 14th September 2024 under the “Board Game Fin Fest” event, which will be open for the public from 09:30 – 17:00 at the BOT Learning Center.

The “Wishlist” financial board game has been developed into an effective teaching tool to enhance personal financial literacy and foster positive financial attitudes among young generations. Since 2023, the Wishlist financial board game has been successfully distributed to schools, learning centers, and board game centers across Thailand. (NNT)





































