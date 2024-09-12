ICRC hosts Panel Discussion on ‘Protecting Civilians Against Digital Threats During Armed Conflicts’

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Department of Treaties and Legal Affairs and the International Committee of the Red Cross or ICRC hosted the Panel Discussion on “Protecting Civilians Against Digital Threats During Armed Conflicts” during the 62nd Annual Session of the Asian-African Legal Consultative Organization (AALCO) in Bangkok to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Geneva Conventions, a cornerstone of International Humanitarian Law (IHL) on 10 September.



In the panel, Mr. Nathapol Khantahiran, Deputy Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs of Thailand had an opening remarks. Key panelists included Ms. Margherita D’Ascanio, Regional Legal Advisor, ICRC Regional Delegation Bangkok, Dr. Mohamed Helal, Counsellor & Legal Adviser, Mission of Egypt to the United Nations and Special Rapporteur of the African Union on the Application on International Law in Cyberspace, and Mr. Shayan Ahmed Khan, International Law Consultant. Dr. Suphanvasa Chotikajan Tang, Director-General of the Department of Treaties and Legal Affairs was the panel moderator.







The event discussed the impact of digitization and the usage of information and communication technology (ICT) for military purposes especially in the protection of civilians in armed conflict, and how IHL apply in cyberspace. Panelists shared their valuable insights and experiences of the importance of having national and regional positions on the application of international law in cyberspace, including recommendations for States and AALCO. It reaffirmed that the digital dimension of warfare presents new and evolving challenges for the protection of civilians, and the commitment of Thailand and the global community to ensuring that IHL continues to offer protection, even in the digital age. (MFA)



























































