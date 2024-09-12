‘Thailand Food Bank’ creating model for managing surpluses and storages

The National Science and Technology Development Agency has partnered with the Scholars of Sustenance (SOS) Foundation along with public and private entities to create a model for managing the nation’s food surplus.

Dr. Pattamaporn Prachomrat, a policy researcher at the National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA) and project leader for Thailand’s Food Bank, elaborated that the project is funded by the Agricultural Research Development Agency (ARDA) and seeks to reduce food waste by establishing the Thailand Food Bank.



NSTDA has used research insights from various teams to minimize risks and ensure food safety during the redistribution of surplus food. The Food Biotechnology Research Team at the National Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (BIOTEC) is responsible for ensuring the safety of surplus food through specialized testing.

Dr. Nipa Choksajjawatee, a senior researcher at BIOTEC, highlighted the importance of science and technology at every stage of food management. This includes the processes of receiving, storing, transporting, and distributing food. Key practices, such as freezing surplus food, updating expiration labels, and identifying potential risks like chemical contamination and allergens, are employed.







Dr. Nongnuch Punsawat, Director of the Research Group at the Technology and Information Institute for Sustainable Development, under NSTDA’s Metal and Materials Technology Center, emphasized the development of a method to assess the environmental impact of surplus food management. This aligns with Sustainable Development Goal 12.3, which aims to reduce food loss and waste.

Dr. Pattamaporn further explained that NSTDA has evaluated regulations related to surplus food management. Research shows that one-third of food produced in Thailand is wasted, depleting resources and increasing greenhouse gas emissions. The project is working to establish systems for food donations and is advocating for incentives like tax benefits and carbon credits to encourage contributions to the Food Bank. This model follows successful examples from other countries.

In the long term, the initiative envisions the Food Bank evolving from a charitable endeavor into a sustainable entity. It aims to generate income by selling carbon credits earned through the reduction of food waste, following a model successfully implemented in Mexico. (NNT)





































