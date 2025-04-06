Bo Win’s Water-Throwing Day – The first Songkran celebration of its kind in Thailand

PATTAYA, Thailand – The “Water-Throwing Day” in Bo Win, Sriracha, Chonburi, holds the distinction of being Thailand’s first Songkran celebration of its kind, April 6. Held along the Nong Kang Pla-Huai Prab road and Eastern Seaboard road in Bo Win, this unique festival draws crowds from neighboring provinces and districts. Now in its eighth year, the event continues to grow, attracting both locals and tourists eager to participate in the fun.

Organized by the Bo Win Sub-district Administrative Organization (SAO) and the Bo Win Police Station, the festival is designed to maintain the traditional customs of Songkran while ensuring public safety. Visitors are encouraged to throw water responsibly, as the event’s organizers promote a fun, safe, and alcohol-free environment.







To manage the large crowds, local police and rescue teams have been mobilized to ensure safety, with a particular focus on controlling inappropriate attire and alcohol sales. In addition, law enforcement is taking a strong stance against any dangerous behavior, particularly focusing on individuals consuming alcohol while driving or riding motorcycles.

The festivities are expected to last until 9:00 PM, providing ample time for attendees to enjoy the cultural event and the lively atmosphere. As the first official Songkran event in Thailand, Bo Win’s Water-Throwing Day sets the tone for the nationwide celebrations to come.



























