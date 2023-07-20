‘Wisdom of Thai Gastronomy to Promote Soft Power’ press tour at Blue Elephant Restaurant

Press tour program held to create culinary experience underlining “Wisdom of Thai Gastronomy to Promote Soft Power”

The Foreign Office of the Government Public Relations Department (PRD) hosted a press briefing and study tour program titled “Culinary Experience: Wisdom of Thai Gastronomy to Promote Soft Power” on 19 July 2023 at the Blue Elephant Restaurant, Bangkok. The event was chaired by Mrs. Sudruetai Lertkasem, PRD Deputy Director-General, and attended by 30 representatives from foreign embassies, Thai and foreign media agencies, and media units under PRD, as well as social media influencers.







During the program, the delegation visited Samyan market and learned how to select fresh ingredients for Thai cuisine. After that, they received a press briefing on the topics “Thailand’s Food Export Promotion” and “the Variety of Ingredients of Thai Culinary Arts” from Mr. Pornvit Sila-on, Deputy Director-General of the Department of International Trade Promotion, and Chef Nooror Somany, Founder of the Blue Elephant Restaurant. Then, the delegates learned a few Thai dishes and participated in a cooking “competition” for making Khao Soi, which is a Thai coconut curry noodle soup, and Tako Sago, or sago pudding with coconut cream topping. Mr.Ekachat Seetavorarat, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce, and Natapanu Nopakun, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Information, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs presented the award to the winning team and certificates to all participants.







PRD has placed importance on promoting Thailand’s Soft Power policy through major cultural export items under “5F,” which include food, films, fashion, fighting (Thai martial arts), and festivals. Thai cuisine continues to attract consumers worldwide looking to have a great street food experience in Thailand, especially in Bangkok, which is touted as one of the world’s popular street destinations. (PRD)

































