Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) remains in strong position to entice and reassure potential investors

The government has underscored its commitment to attracting foreign investment and enhancing investor confidence on a global scale.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek said the Eastern Economic Corridor Office (EECO) has facilitated numerous networking events with prospective investors from around the globe, targeting pivotal industrial sectors in order to amplify trade and investment.







In a proactive move to attract global investors, the EECO coordinated with pivotal investment bodies, engaging with top-tier executives from France’s aerospace, energy, food and modern automotive industries. Notably, significant interest was garnered from the electric vehicle (EV) sector.

The EECO also highlighted potential investment opportunities, emphasizing the region’s robust infrastructure, which can accommodate seamless terrestrial, maritime, and aerial transportation. Coupled with a thriving business ecosystem and investment in high-quality human resources, the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) is in a strong position to entice and reassure potential investors.







Chinese EV manufacturers, in particular, have demonstrated substantial interest in investing in Thailand, with projected investments surpassing US$1.44 billion. This notable influx has been a direct outcome of Thailand’s progressive investment policies, particularly its 30/30 policy that has set a target for 30% of the nation’s total automobile production to be EVs by 2030.

The entry of Chinese manufacturers is expected to elevate the popularity of EVs in Thailand, which is already the second-largest automotive market in the ASEAN region. In the first half of 2023 alone, over 31,000 EVs were registered in the kingdom, tripling the total number from the previous year. (NNT)

















