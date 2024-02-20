Wild tiger in search for food in village in Kamphaeng Phet moved to research station

A tiger roaming out of the forest to search for food in a village in Kamphaeng Phet province was finally caught after it had caused panic among local residents since last week.

Over the past 5 days, 50 officials from the Klong Lan National Park have surrounded the area in an attempt to capture the wild tiger.







Until last night, the camera trap captured images of the tiger, getting caught in the trap set on its leg. The veterinarian from the Huai Kha Khaeng Wildlife Breeding Station administered a tranquilizer and coordinated with the park officials to quickly relocate the tiger, using a pick-up truck.

The cage was covered with black cloth and transported to the Khao Nang Ram Wildlife Research Station, Uthai Thani Province, approximately 100 kilometers away.







Preliminary health checks revealed that this tiger was female, approximately 2 years old, with a body length of 1.50 meters and a height of 60 centimeters. It appeared to have gained weight from before, likely due to feeding on a pig in the village and various other foods over several days.

Officials will monitor the tiger’s health before fitting it with a radio collar to track its movements before releasing it back into the wild. (TNA)



































