Thailand to launch ID system for foreign investors and workers under EEC visa scheme

The Eastern Economic Corridor Office (EECO) has announced a plan to introduce the EEC ID system by the end of September, aiming to complement the existing EEC visa scheme and alleviate the administrative load for foreign investors and workers in the 35 promoted zones across Chachoengsao, Chonburi, and Rayong provinces.

Korkij Danchaivichit, the EECO’s deputy secretary-general, anticipates that around 5,000 individuals will utilize the EEC ID platform, which will offer both a physical card and a digital ID for use within these zones.







This initiative follows the recent launch of a new visa designed to attract foreign investors and boost economic growth within the EEC. The EEC visa provides a 10-year visa, simplified work permit procedures, and a flat tax rate of 17% for foreigners involved in strategic economic activities in the region. The visa targets four categories of individuals: specialists, executives, professionals, and their dependents, each offering specific benefits to facilitate the stay of foreign investors in Thailand.







The EEC ID is part of broader efforts to make business operations and living in the EEC more accessible for foreign investors and workers. The EECO recently partnered with the Electronic Transactions Development Agency (ETDA) to enhance electronic transactions in the EEC, seeking to encourage ongoing investment in the area. This collaboration simplifies the business process, reduces costs, and increases the speed and convenience of electronic transactions.







ETDA Executive Director Chaichana Mitrpant highlighted the agency’s role in co-developing the system to enable digital ID use for business operators and investors, making approvals and permissions more convenient and cost-effective. The ETDA will also work on developing a digital license system, setting standards for over 40 items to be processed electronically. (NNT)































