‘Wedding Tourism’ popular among Indian tourists in Thailand

Authorities are anticipating that the number of Indian tourists to Thailand will reach 500,000 by the end of 2022, after surpassing 100,000 since January.

Government Spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said Indian travelers could generate as much as 22.5 billion baht in revenue.







The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) also aims to attract 3,000 daily Indian visitors to the kingdom through various promotional campaigns and special travel incentives.

The TAT further noted that wedding tourism has been exceedingly popular to the Indian market, having since set a goal of holding 400 such events in the kingdom this year.





In addition to India, TAT is focusing on the Middle East and Thailand’s neighbors until the end of September, when the peak season resumes.

At least 500,000 international tourists are anticipated each month, a significant rise from the authority's initial forecast of 300,000 and a sign of increased optimism for the sector's revival.



Thanakorn added that Thailand now plans to welcome 7-10 million international tourists and produce 1.5 trillion baht in revenue from the industry by the end of 2022, which is roughly half the amount generated in the previous full year preceding the pandemic. (NNT)
































