Phuket enhances tourist safety to international standards

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin oversaw a maritime disaster response drill in Phuket. The event demonstrated Thailand’s commitment to enhancing tourist safety to international standards.

The drill included several scenarios. The first is a tourist drowning at a prohibited swimming area. The second scenario is about a high-sea accident caused by sudden weather changes injuring passengers. The final scenario is about using AI facial recognition technology to detect a criminal with a firearm in Soi Bang-la area.







These drills aimed to prepare for potential crises, ensuring tourist safety and boosting confidence in Phuket’s tourism sector.

During this visit, Prime Minister and Finance Minister Srettha also reviewed a comprehensive maritime disaster management plan.

Prime Minister Srettha also applauded the efforts of the Ministry of Interior, the Royal Thai Navy, and related agencies for organizing the drill. He emphasized the importance of Phuket in tourism, highlighting the need to build trust among visitors. The Prime Minister assured ongoing government support for the province’s initiatives. (NNT)















































