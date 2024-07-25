Thailand and Indonesia agree on ASEAN’s role in restoring peace in Myanmar

During a bilateral meeting, Thai Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa and Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi agreed to strengthen bilateral relations and enhance cooperation, particularly in the private sector, to boost trade and investment. Key areas of focus include food and energy security.

Both ministers emphasized ASEAN’s crucial role in restoring peace and stability in Myanmar. Indonesia, as the current ASEAN chair, highlighted the need for a political solution to the crisis, supporting Thailand’s involvement due to its proximity and influence as a neighboring country.







They discussed establishing an ASEAN special envoy’s office to coordinate efforts and stressed the importance of adhering to the ASEAN Charter’s principles, including the five-point consensus aimed at resolving the Myanmar situation.

Additionally, Minister Maris met with ASEAN Secretary-General Dr. Kao Kim Hourn to discuss enhancing ASEAN’s unity and addressing regional challenges.

They also talked about supporting Timor-Leste’s accession to ASEAN through capacity-building initiatives and other supportive measures. (NNT)













































