Laos ready to invite international community to discuss Myanmar situation

Laos is ready to invite international community to discuss Myanmar situation, while Thailand offers to host the meeting and pledges over 9 million baht to support AHA Center’s humanitarian efforts.

Thai Minister of Foreign Affairs Maris Sangiampongsa attended the 57th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Vientiane. The meeting discussed the situation in Myanmar, following a small group meeting of Indonesia, Laos, and Malaysia – the past, present, and future ASEAN chairs, known as ASEAN Troika – held on July 24.







Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Laos, as ASEAN chair Saleumxay Kommasith informed the meeting that there will be a conference inviting countries with special representatives on Myanmar. This may include Julie Bishop, Special Envoy of the United Nations Secretary-General on Myanmar.

Future Troika meetings will be expanded to include other countries (Troika extended). This idea isn't new but was previously proposed by Thailand, with no objections from other countries.







Maris expressed Thailand’s support for the Troika meeting’s proposal and readiness to host discussions leading to inclusive talks to enhance humanitarian assistance in Myanmar.

He also announced Thailand’s pledge of an additional $250,000 (about 9 million baht) to support AHA Center’s efforts in implementing ASEAN’s Five-Point Consensus on Myanmar.

Many ASEAN countries welcomed Thailand's humanitarian aid delivery to Myanmar in March and encouraged continued efforts.









The meeting also discussed the Korean Peninsula situation, expressing concerns about potential escalation and tensions, calling for involved parties to return to dialogue and create an atmosphere conducive to discussions.

Regarding the Gaza Strip situation, Thailand emphasized the two-state solution, efforts for a ceasefire, and the release of six remaining Thai hostages in Gaza. (TNA)






































