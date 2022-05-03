Waste-to-Energy plant in Bangkok closed over offensive odor issue

Operations at a waste-to-energy power plant in On Nut have been halted after residents complained about the site’s strong odor.

According to Wanchai Phanomchai, director-general of The Department of Industrial Works (DIW), complaints concerned the waste disposal plant owned by Krungthep Thanakom Co Ltd.



The DIW said it had previously ordered the plant to address the ongoing odor issue that was affecting surrounding communities. The facility, however, did not follow up on its request, forcing residents to contact the agency again.

An inspection last week revealed that the factory’s maintenance protocol and odor-treatment systems were not being properly followed.







The DIW has since invoked sections 37 and 39 of the Factory Act 1992, suspending the factory’s operation until the problems are resolved and the overall situation improved.

Kriangphon Phatthanarat, a director on the board of Krungthep Thanakom Co Ltd, said the factory is fully cooperating with the authorities and will make every effort to solve the problem.

According to Kriangphon, more deodorant suppression sprinklers will be installed at the factory and improvements will also be made in the transfer of refuse-derived fuel (RDF) within the facility.(NNT)

































