Kishida’s visit marks 135th anniversary of Thailand-Japan diplomatic relations

The first visit by a Japanese prime minister to Thailand in nine years is expected to help cement long-term relations between the two nations, as well as create new trade and investment opportunities for both sides.

Officials also told reporters that Prime Minister Prayut Gen Chan-o-cha and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida were expected to sign a number of new memoranda of understanding (MoUs) and agreements during their meeting on Monday (2 May).



Kishida’s visit coincided with the 135th anniversary of Thailand-Japan diplomatic relations. Additionally, it provided an opportunity for delegates from both nations to discuss future economic and investment cooperation, as well as other key issues in the region.







According to Government Spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, Kishida and Gen Prayut were also expected to discuss several areas of bilateral economic cooperation, including more investment opportunities in the EV-making industry.

Other topics included regional security cooperation as well as a variety of sub-regional and international issues.(NNT)

































