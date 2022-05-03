Pattaya still embraces thundershowers and feels cool breeze at beaches

During 3 – 4 May, isolated thundershowers mostly along the eastern coast. Minimum temperature 21-26 °C.Maximum temperature 29-34 °C. Easterly wind 10-20 km/hr. 15-30 km/hr. Wave height about 1 meter and above 1 meters in thundershowers.

During 5 – 9 May, scattered thundershowers with gusty wind and isolated heavy rains. Minimum temperature 24-27 °C.Maximum temperature 31-36 °C. Southeasterly wind 15-30 km/hr. Wave height about 1 meter and above 1 meters in thundershowers.



Eastern Part

Isolated thunderstorms with strong winds mostly in Chanthaburi and Trat.Minimum temperature 22-24 °C.Maximum temperature 30-34 °C. Northeasterly winds 15-30 km/hr. Wave height about 1 meter and above 1 meter in thundershowers.







Across Thailand

The low-pressure cell covers the South with the southerly wind will strengthen with more rains and isolated heavy rains. People in the South should beware of heavy rains and accumulate rain. Farmers should prevent for crop damage. All ships should proceed with caution and keep away from thundershowers. The moderate high-pressure system covers upper Thailand and the South China Sea with less rain with strong wind in the upper country.









































