‘Wang Nam Khiao Tourism Festival’ set for Dec 13-15

NAKHON RATCHASIMA, Thailand – The “4th Wang Nam Khiao Tourism and Organic Agriculture Festival” is set to take place from December 13 to 15 at the Wang Nam Khiao Sufficiency Economy Community in Nakhon Ratchasima province. Often called the “Switzerland of Thailand” and ranked among the world’s top ozone-rich areas, Wang Nam Khiao invites visitors to enjoy its stunning natural beauty and pristine air during the event.







The festival showcases local products, including fresh organic vegetables, fruits, seeds, and chemical-free processed agricultural goods. Visitors are offered an opportunity to explore the region’s agricultural heritage while taking in the tranquil surroundings of this picturesque community.

Celebrating sustainable living and the traditions of Wang Nam Khiao’s local communities, the festival also provides a unique opportunity to support eco-friendly practices and experience rural charm. (NNT)









































