Bangkok tops NDTV’s list of ‘Best Cities to Visit in Southeast Asia’ – A perfect blend of culture, cuisine, and nightlife

New Delhi Television (NDTV), one of India’s most influential media outlets, has released its list of the Best Cities to Visit in Southeast Asia, with Bangkok, Thailand, ranking at the top. The rankings were published in the Web Stories section of NDTV’s news platform.







Here are the six cities NDTV highlighted as the best destinations in the region:

Bangkok, Thailand

Bangkok is celebrated as one of the best cities to visit in Southeast Asia due to its magnificent temples, vibrant streets, delicious street food, and lively nightlife scene. Hanoi, Vietnam

Vietnam’s capital is rich in history, featuring a blend of French colonial architecture and traditional Vietnamese culture, making it a captivating destination. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

The Malaysian capital is a fusion of modern architecture, bustling street life, and a deep cultural heritage, with iconic landmarks adding to its appeal. Bali, Indonesia

Bali, with its stunning landscapes, rich cultural traditions, and picturesque beaches, remains a top choice for travelers in the region. Manila, Philippines

The capital of the Philippines boasts a mix of modern skyscrapers and historic sites, such as the old town of Intramuros, offering a rich cultural experience. Singapore

Known for its advanced infrastructure, multicultural atmosphere, clean environment, and iconic landmarks, Singapore is a favorite among travelers worldwide.

Bangkok’s recognition underscores its global reputation as a must-visit destination for its unique mix of culture, cuisine, and urban excitement.



































