Bo Suak with ‘ancient salt pond’ in Nan province awarded Best Tourism Village 2024 by UNWTO

BANGKOK, Thailand – Bo Suak sub-district in Nan province has been awarded the Best Tourism Village 2024 recognition by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). This is the first time a Thai community has received the international honor, which acknowledges its success in sustainable, community-based tourism. The accolade represents cooperation between government agencies, local administrations, and community networks in developing globally recognized tourism destinations.







Known locally as “salt pond,” Bo Suak attracts visitors with its rich cultural and historical heritage. The sub-district is home to ancient kilns, traditional folk art, and skilled craftsmanship, offering tourists opportunities to engage with local life and traditions. Activities include learning traditional handicrafts and exploring the community’s historical and cultural landmarks.







The award supports the Thai government’s policy to promote local communities as tourism destinations and enhances the country’s reputation as a global tourism hub. Bo Suak’s recognition demonstrates how small communities can develop into international destinations while preserving their cultural and natural identity, setting an example for other communities to pursue sustainable tourism while maintaining their unique characteristics. (NNT)



































