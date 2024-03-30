VNA congratulates new PRD leaders, eyes stronger ties

The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) delegation, including Nguyen Thi Do Sinh, Director of the VNA Bangkok Bureau, and journalist Nguyen Huy Tien, recently visited the Public Relations Department (PRD) to congratulate Sudruetai Lertkasem and Arunya Keatkaew on their appointments as Director-General and Deputy Director-General, respectively.







Expressing a gesture of goodwill and continued partnership between the two sides, the delegation also conveyed greetings and well-wishes from VNA Director Vu Viet Trang while expressing readiness to collaborate with the PRD to promote mutual understanding and facilitate the exchange of reliable and timely news between Thailand and Vietnam. The partnership has been instrumental in promoting a positive image and deepening relations between the citizens of both countries through accurate and effective media communication.







The history of cooperation between the PRD and VNA involves a broad range of activities, including the exchange of news content, joint media productions, staff exchanges, and support for media coverage. In a move to further enhance their joint efforts, the VNA representatives also extended an invitation to the PRD to participate in the upcoming 17th Thailand-Vietnam Joint Technical Committee meeting to be held in Vietnam. (NNT)































