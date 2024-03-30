Oman sees potential for cooperation with Thailand – expertise in food security

Minister of Industry Pimphattra Wichaikul extended a warm welcome to His Excellency Mr. Issa Abdullah Jaber Al-Alawi, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Sultanate of Oman to Thailand, and his delegation. This visit aims to bolster bilateral relations, particularly in promoting cooperation in industrial economics and investment between Thailand and Oman.

During the discussion, Pimphattra stated that the Sultanate of Oman has energy security and has policies to promote foreign investment in renewable energy. Oman is one of Thailand’s largest crude oil exporters, and Thai businesses have invested in energy exploration and drilling in Oman.







Additionally, Oman sees potential for cooperation with Thailand, a country with expertise in food security. Therefore, there is a need for support and facilitation for Thai businesses to invest or collaborate in Oman, particularly in the manufacturing industry and service sector. This includes Thai products and services such as rice, canned and processed food, fresh and processed fruits, automotive and components, health services, especially halal products, as well as tourism and service industries.







Furthermore, in terms of industrial cooperation, the Sultanate of Oman has developed an economic development plan for various sectors within the manufacturing industry. This includes the formulation of a Manufacturing Industry Strategy for the years 2021-2040, aimed at developing industries that add value to the country’s economy. Key focus areas include chemicals, products made from basic metals, plastics, rubber, textiles, and textile products. Similarly, Thailand has policies aimed at developing these industrial sectors. Therefore, Thailand can leverage these common goals as a framework for industrial cooperation, leading to expanded economic, industrial, trade, and investment cooperation in the future. (NNT)































