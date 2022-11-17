Thong Yip and Thong Yot – the auspicious twins of Thai dessert

Thong Yip (Golden Touch /Golden Flower) and Thong Yot (Gold Drop) are the auspicious twins of Thai dessert. With ‘Thong”, which means gold, in their names, the sweet duo is presented during festive occasions and ceremonies to signify good luck, happiness, and prosperity.

The golden color of Thong Yip and Thong Yot comes from egg yolk, which had not previously been used in Thai desserts. Thao Thong Kip Ma or Maria Guyomar de pinha, a lady of Japanese, Portuguese, and Bengali origins, introduced egg-yolk-based desserts influenced by Portuguese cuisine to the court during the reign of King Narai of Ayutthaya (1632-1688).







Thong Yot was derived from the Portuguese dessert ovos moles de aveiro, while Thong Yip was inspired by trouxas de ovos. These two desserts share the same ingredients: sugar, water, and egg yolk.

The auspicious twins are easily distinguished by their appearance: Thong Yip is usually shaped like a flower, whereas Thong Yot is shaped like a raindrop.

































