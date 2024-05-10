PM visits Suphanburi, Kanchanaburi, and Ratchaburi May 10-12

Government Spokesperson Chai Wacharonke revealed that Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin is preparing to inspect three provinces, including Suphanburi, Kanchanaburi, and Ratchaburi, from May 10 to May 12. The inspection aims to monitor border trade situations, and agricultural produce prices, and discuss local issues, and development plans for the provinces.

This visit is set to commence this afternoon, with the Prime Minister proceeding to the Lad Nam Tien floodgate in Suphanburi Province to continue discussions on local issues. Following this, he will engage in discussions on local issues and meet with the public at the Jorakhesamphan Sluice Gates. Then, the Prime Minister will visit Wat Khao Tham Thiam in U Thong district to pay respects to the Phra Phuttha Bhusayakiri Sri Suvarnabhumi, also known as Luang Por U Thong, a gigantic carved Buddha image on a cliff, which is a sacred site for the people of Suphanburi Province.







On May 11, the Prime Minister will oversee the issue of forest runoff causing flooding in community areas, leading to repeated instances of inundation in the Pakprak sub-district of Kanchanaburi province. Then, he will monitor the border checkpoint situation, focusing on security and international labor issues, and discuss the development of tourism at the Mon Bridge in Sangkhlaburi district, Kanchanaburi.









On May 12, the Prime Minister will monitor the agricultural produce trading situation and prices, and meet with local farmers at the Central Market of Fruits and Vegetables (Srimuang Market) in Ratchaburi Province. Following this, he will visit and discuss the promotion of secondary city tourism at Rattanakosin Potterythai. (NNT)





































