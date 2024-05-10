Thai PM embarks on European and Japanese diplomatic tour

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and a delegation will visit the French Republic to lead a group of Thai business leaders at the Thailand – France Business Forum & Roundtable.

They will also hold bilateral talks with French President Emmanuel Macron from May 15th to 16th, to follow up on previous visits and promote cooperation in trade, investment, defense industry, and Soft Power.







Following this, the Thai Prime Minister and his delegation will travel to the Italian Republic, visiting Milan and Rome from May 17th to 21st. They are scheduled to discuss with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to strengthen cooperation in areas such as renewable energy, sports tourism, medical science, and defense, including global projects related to fashion and agricultural soft power.









Prime Minister Srettha will participate in the 29th Nikkei Forum Future of Asia in Tokyo, Japan, from May 22nd to 24th. He will deliver a keynote address and build confidence among Japanese investors. The meeting is a critical opportunity to enhance cooperation and Japanese investments in Thailand, focusing on the country’s economic and political resilience and expanding business opportunities.

The visit not only promotes bilateral cooperation but also elevates relations between these countries and the Kingdom of Thailand. The trip is also expected to enhance trade and investment opportunities. (NNT)





































